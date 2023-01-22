Amazing mechanical gaming keyboards that costs less than Rs 5,000 in 2023
The Royal Kludge RK61 is a 60 per cent hot swappable mechanical keyboard with Gateron Mechanical key switches. The wired keyboard is RGB backlit and the price starts from Rs 4,299.
Image Credit: Meckeys
Redragon's K617 Fizz is another 60 per cent wired mechanical keyboard that comes with an attractive white and grey keycaps and hot swappable red switches. It comes with 20 preset backlighting modes and can be purchased for Rs 2,899.
Image Credit: Amazon
The HP GK320 is a full-sized gaming keyboard with 104 mechanical switches, double injection key caps and four LED indicators. It can be bought for Rs 1,399.
Image Credit: HP
If you want a slightly smaller mechanical gaming keyboard, the Cosmic Byte CB-GK-26 Pandora is a good option. It comes with red oetemu mechanical switches and offers 20 backlight effects. You can buy it for Rs 1,799.
Image Credit: Cosmic Byte
The most expensive keyboard on the list is the SK64. The wired mechanical gaming keyboard comes with Gateron Optical switches and ABS keycaps. It starts from Rs 4,449.
