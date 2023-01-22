Redragon's K617 Fizz is another 60 per cent wired mechanical keyboard that comes with an attractive white and grey keycaps and hot swappable red switches. It comes with 20 preset backlighting modes and can be purchased for Rs 2,899. Redragon's K617 Fizz is another 60 per cent wired mechanical keyboard that comes with an attractive white and grey keycaps and hot swappable red switches. It comes with 20 preset backlighting modes and can be purchased for Rs 2,899.