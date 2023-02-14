Best free dating apps to check out this Valentine's Day
Image Credit: Apple
Bumble is a dating app where you can make new friends. It has three modes - date, BFF and Bizz which help you find the right people depending on what you are looking for. The app allows unlimited swiping and chat.
Image Credit: Google Play Store
Happn is an unique dating app that only recommends people you have crossed paths with at some point in time. You can also send a FlashNote to stand out from the crowd.
Image Credit: Google Play Store
Hinge is another free dating app that lets you find people depending on your interests. It generates unique prompts that can help you understand what the other person thinks about something.
Image Credit: Google Play Store
Aisle is free dating app designed for Indians and South Asians. It has several filters from mother tongue and faith, which might help you find the person who matches your preferences.
Image Credit: Google Play Store
Tinder is one of the most popular dating apps of all time. On Tinder, both parties have to like each other before they are able to text or talk to the other person.
Image Credit: Google Play Store
