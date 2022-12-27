Apex Legends Mobile is a battle royale title that looks similar to the PC version. Launched in May this year, the game recently won the Play Store Game of the Year 2022 title.
Image Credit: Google Play Store
Next on our list is Genshin Impact. It is an open world online multiplayer role-playing game set in the fictional land of Tevyat. Awarded the 'Best Ongoing' game in Google's year end list, Genshin Impact is best enjoyed with friends.
Image Credit: Google Play Store
Call of Duty: Mobile is another online multiplayer shooting game with several game modes like Death Match and Battle Royale. If you like action packed gunfights and fast paced rounds, this might be the game for you.
Image Credit: Google Play Store
Gwent is a deck building game that brings in several characters from The Witcher books and games. Each player starts with 10 cards and the player with most points at the end of the round wins.
Image Credit: Google Play Store
Runescape is one of the oldest and most popular massively multiplayer online role-playing games of all time. Players can explore the vast open world and fight against enemies like demons, dragons and rock monsters.
Image Credit: Google Play Store
If you are looking for a Multiplayer Online Battle Arena game, try League of Legends: Wildrift. The 5v5 game is similar to the desktop version and has lots of unique characters to choose from.
Image Credit: Google Play Store
Diablo Immortal is one of the best online role-playing games of all time. It lets players customise their character however they want and go on raids with friends.
