Here are some of the best electric scooters you can buy under Rs 1 lakh
Ola claims that the S1 has a range of 141 km, a top speed of 95 km per hour and takes 5 hours to fully charge. It starts from Rs 99,999.
The Bengaluru-based startup Bounce says that it's Infinity E1 electric scooter can attain a top speed of 65 km per hour and has a range of 85 km. The ex-showroom price of the Infinity E1 in Delhi is Rs 68,999.
Hero's Electric Optima CX can up to 140 km on a single charge and takes about 4-5 hours to fully recharge. It has a top speed of 45 km per hour and is available in single and dual battery variants, which are priced at Rs 67,190 and Rs 85,190 respectively.
Okinawa claims that its Ridge Plus electric scooter has a range of 84 km and a top speed of 45 km per hour. It has a charging time of 2-3 hours and starts from Rs 69,783.
The TVS iQube has a top speed of 78 km per hour and can go up to 100 km on a single charge. It takes about 5 hours to fully charge and has an on-road price of Rs 99,130 in Delhi.
