Hero's Electric Optima CX can up to 140 km on a single charge and takes about 4-5 hours to fully recharge. It has a top speed of 45 km per hour and is available in single and dual battery variants, which are priced at Rs 67,190 and Rs 85,190 respectively. Hero's Electric Optima CX can up to 140 km on a single charge and takes about 4-5 hours to fully recharge. It has a top speed of 45 km per hour and is available in single and dual battery variants, which are priced at Rs 67,190 and Rs 85,190 respectively.