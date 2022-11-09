Oppo Pad Air to Redmi Pad: the best budget tablets to buy
Oppo Pad Air to Redmi Pad: the best budget tablets to buy
The Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 sports a 10.53-inch LCD screen backed by the Unisoc Tiger T618 chipset. It starts from Rs 17, 999.
The Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 sports a 10.53-inch LCD screen backed by the Unisoc Tiger T618 chipset. It starts from Rs 17, 999.
Oppo Pad Air has a 10.63-inch screen and is powered by Snapdragon 680 processor. It starts from Rs 16,999.
Oppo Pad Air has a 10.63-inch screen and is powered by Snapdragon 680 processor. It starts from Rs 16,999.
The Realme Pad X features a 10.93-inch LCD screen backed by the Snapdragon 695 5G chipset. It starts from Rs 19,999.
The Realme Pad X features a 10.93-inch LCD screen backed by the Snapdragon 695 5G chipset. It starts from Rs 19,999.
Nokia T20 Tab is powered by the Unisoc T610 chipset and comes with a 10.4-inch screen.
Nokia T20 Tab is powered by the Unisoc T610 chipset and comes with a 10.4-inch screen.
Motorola G62 Tab comes with a 10.62-inch 2K screen and is powered by the Snapdragon 680. It starts from Rs 15,999.
Motorola G62 Tab comes with a 10.62-inch 2K screen and is powered by the Snapdragon 680. It starts from Rs 15,999.
The Redmi Pad has a 10.61-inch 2K display and sports the MediaTek Helio G99 chipset. It starts from Rs 14,999.
The Redmi Pad has a
10.61-inch 2K display and sports the MediaTek Helio G99 chipset. It starts from Rs 14,999.
Four step to post Diwali binge detox plan
Benefits of cherry
Things to avoid if you have whiteheads
What are the benefits of black pepper?
Learn more