Top room heaters you can buy this winter

Image Credit: Amazon

The Morphy Richards OFR is an oil filled room heater that consumes 2000W power and comes with castor wheels. It costs 6,599. 

Image Credit: Amazon

Bajaj Majesty RX11 is a heat convector room heater that offers features like an adjustable thermostat and two heat levels. It also has an auto thermal cutoff setting. The room heater cost Rs 2,099.

Image Credit: Amazon

The Morphy Richards Aristo is a compact room heater that comes with adjustable thermostat and a power knob selector. The 2000W room heater costs Rs 4,180.

Image Credit: Amazon

Havells Calido PTC fan heater has two heat settings, comes with a rotating fan and has a cleanable dust filter. The compact room heater can be bought for Rs 5,300.

Image Credit: Amazon

The Orient Electric Areva FH20WP is a budget room heater that comes with an adjustable thermostat and a fan that can be used during summers. It costs Rs 1,497.

Image Credit: Amazon

ALSO CHECK OUT:

Find out if your vitamin C serum is effective

Why you should not consume palak paneer

Does constipation become chronic in winter?

Camel pageant in World Cup's sidelines attraction