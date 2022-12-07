Image Credit: Amazon
The Morphy Richards OFR is an oil filled room heater that consumes 2000W power and comes with castor wheels. It costs 6,599.
Bajaj Majesty RX11 is a heat convector room heater that offers features like an adjustable thermostat and two heat levels. It also has an auto thermal cutoff setting. The room heater cost Rs 2,099.
Havells Calido PTC fan heater has two heat settings, comes with a rotating fan and has a cleanable dust filter. The compact room heater can be bought for Rs 5,300.
The Orient Electric Areva FH20WP is a budget room heater that comes with an adjustable thermostat and a fan that can be used during summers. It costs Rs 1,497.
