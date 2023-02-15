The Mi TV Stick is powered by Android TV 9 and lets you stream in FullHD with support for Dolby Atmos and DTS Digital. It has 8GB of internal storage, and 1GB RAM and sells for Rs 2,999. The Mi TV Stick is powered by Android TV 9 and lets you stream in FullHD with support for Dolby Atmos and DTS Digital. It has 8GB of internal storage, and 1GB RAM and sells for Rs 2,999.