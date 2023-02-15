Here are the some of the best budget friendly streaming sticks you can buy
Here are the some of the best budget friendly streaming sticks you can buy
Image Credit: Xiaomi
The Mi TV Stick is powered by Android TV 9 and lets you stream in FullHD with support for Dolby Atmos and DTS Digital. It has 8GB of internal storage, and 1GB RAM and sells for Rs 2,999.
The Mi TV Stick is powered by Android TV 9 and lets you stream in FullHD with support for Dolby Atmos and DTS Digital. It has 8GB of internal storage, and 1GB RAM and sells for Rs 2,999.
Image Credit: Mi
The Realme 4K Smart Google TV Stick sports a quad core processor and a dual core GPU. It has 2GB RAM and 8GB storage and is powered by Google TV. You can buy it for Rs 2,999.
The Realme 4K Smart Google TV Stick sports a quad core processor and a dual core GPU. It has 2GB RAM and 8GB storage and is powered by Google TV. You can buy it for Rs 2,999.
Image Credit: Realme
Fire TV Stick 4K comes with an Alexa powered remote and supports both Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos format. The device costs Rs 4,999 and comes with 1.5GB RAM and 8GB of internal storage.
Fire TV Stick 4K comes with an Alexa powered remote and supports both Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos format. The device costs Rs 4,999 and comes with 1.5GB RAM and 8GB of internal storage.
Image Credit: Amazon
Xiaomi's TV Stick 4K comes with Android TV 11 and has 2GB RAM and 8GB storage. It supports Dolby Atmos, Dolby Vision and DTS HD and can be purchased from February 20 for Rs 4,999.
Xiaomi's TV Stick 4K comes with Android TV 11 and has 2GB RAM and 8GB storage. It supports Dolby Atmos, Dolby Vision and DTS HD and can be purchased from February 20 for Rs 4,999.
Image Credit: Xiaomi
The Roku Streaming Stick 4K 2021 lets you control your TV with the Roku remote and has several apps preinstalled. It supports Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos and can be purcahsed for Rs 7,044.
The Roku Streaming Stick 4K 2021 lets you control your TV with the Roku remote and has several apps preinstalled. It supports Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos and can be purcahsed for Rs 7,044.
Image Credit: Amazon
Add a colourful twist to your curd rice
These quick tips will help keep strawberry legs at bay
How does alcohol affect your health
When is Holi Festival in 2023?
ALSO CHECK OUT:
Click or Scan here to read the article
View More