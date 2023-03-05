Here are some Virtual Reality glasses we saw at the Mobile World Congress 2023
Image Credit: Nubia
The TCL NXTWEAR S features dual micro OLED Full HD displays which lets users see a 130-inch screen 13 feets away.
Image Credit: ZTE
These smart glasses also come with two speakers and are compatible with frames that can help correct sight issues.
Image Credit: ZTE
ZTE's also showcased it's Nubia Neovision Glass, which also offers a screen mirroring experience.
Image Credit: Nubia
Even though these look fancy, it requires a constant connection to a smart phone or a PC.
Image Credit: Nubia
Xiaomi marked its debut with the Wireless AR Smart Glass Discovery Edition.
Image Credit: Xiaomi
Powered by the Snapdragon XR2 platform, these are pretty lightweight and require users to pair it with a Snapdragon Spaces ready Android device.
Image Credit: Xiaomi
