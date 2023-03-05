Here are some Virtual Reality glasses we saw at the Mobile World Congress 2023

Image Credit: Nubia

The TCL NXTWEAR S features dual micro OLED Full HD displays which lets users see a 130-inch screen 13 feets away. 

Image Credit: ZTE

These smart glasses also come with two speakers and are compatible with frames that can help correct sight issues.

Image Credit: ZTE

ZTE's also showcased it's Nubia Neovision Glass, which also offers a screen mirroring experience. 

Image Credit: Nubia

Even though these look fancy, it requires a constant connection to a smart phone or a PC.

Image Credit: Nubia

Xiaomi marked its debut with the Wireless AR Smart Glass Discovery Edition.

Image Credit: Xiaomi

Powered by the Snapdragon XR2 platform, these are pretty lightweight and require users to pair it with a Snapdragon Spaces ready Android device.

Image Credit: Xiaomi

