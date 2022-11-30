The Mi Air Purifier 3 comes with a True HEPA filter and has a CADR of 380 metre cube per hour. It also has an OLED display and can be controlled via voice assistants. You can buy it for Rs 9,499.

The Mi Air Purifier 3 comes with a True HEPA filter and has a CADR of 380 metre cube per hour. It also has an OLED display and can be controlled via voice assistants. You can buy it for Rs 9,499.