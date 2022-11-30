Image Credit: Amazon
The Mi Air Purifier 3 comes with a True HEPA filter and has a CADR of 380 metre cube per hour. It also has an OLED display and can be controlled via voice assistants. You can buy it for Rs 9,499.
Philips AC1215/20 Air purifier comes with a double layered H13 Grade True HEPA filter and has a CADR of 270 metre cube per hour. It can be purchased for Rs 8,799.
The SHARP Room Air Purifier FP-F40E-W offers an additional HEPA filter along with a 7 year warranty. It claims to cover area up to 320 square feet. It is priced at Rs 10,490.
Dyson's Pure Cool Link Air Purifier features a HEPA filter and an activated carbon filter. It can be controlled using the Dyson Link app and voice assistants. The premium air puriifier is available for Rs 27,900.
