Here are some of the most effective air purifiers you can buy this winter

Image Credit: Amazon

The Mi Air Purifier 3 comes with a True HEPA filter and has a CADR of 380 metre cube per hour. It also has an OLED display and can be controlled via voice assistants. You can buy it for Rs 9,499.

Image Credit: Amazon

Philips AC1215/20 Air purifier comes with a double layered H13 Grade True HEPA filter and has a CADR of 270 metre cube per hour. It can be purchased for Rs 8,799.

Image Credit: Amazon

The SHARP Room Air Purifier FP-F40E-W offers an additional HEPA filter along with a 7 year warranty. It claims to cover area up to 320 square feet. It is priced at Rs 10,490.

Image Credit: Amazon

Dyson's Pure Cool Link Air Purifier features a HEPA filter and an activated carbon filter. It can be controlled using the Dyson Link app and voice assistants. The premium air puriifier is available for Rs 27,900.

Image Credit: Amazon

The Reffair AX30 is a portable car air purifier that comes with a H13 True HEPA filter and runs without batteries. It is a good choice if you are on a tight budget. The device can be purchased for Rs 2,699.

Image Credit: Amazon

