Here are some of the best action cameras for content creators in 2023

Image Credit: DJI

The GoPro Hero11 Black is one of the most popular action cameras. It has a 2.27-inch touch screen display and a 24.7MP CMOS sensor which can record in 5K at 60fps. The GoPro Hero11 Black is priced at Rs 48,499.

Image Credit: GoPro

Insta360 X3 is a lightweight action camera that can record videos in 4K at 60fps, 360 degree videos, and it sports a 2.29-inch LCD display. It can be purchased for Rs 46,990.

Image Credit: Insta360

The DJI Osmo Action 3 has a touchscreen on both sides, offers 4x optical zoom and can record videos in 4K at 120fps. You can buy the DJI Osmo Action 3 Adventure Combo for Rs 40,429.

Image Credit: DJI

AKASO EK7000 is an affordable and popular action camera that can record in 4K at 25fps. The camera comes with a wrist remote and two batteries which can record a total of 180 minutes of footage.

Image Credit: Akaso

The FitSpark Eagle i9 Plus is a pocket friendly action camera that comes the Sony IMX386 sensor backed by six axis Gyro EIS stabilization. It just costs Rs 9,999.

Image Credit: MySparkFit

