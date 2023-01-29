The GoPro Hero11 Black is one of the most popular action cameras. It has a 2.27-inch touch screen display and a 24.7MP CMOS sensor which can record in 5K at 60fps. The GoPro Hero11 Black is priced at Rs 48,499. The GoPro Hero11 Black is one of the most popular action cameras. It has a 2.27-inch touch screen display and a 24.7MP CMOS sensor which can record in 5K at 60fps. The GoPro Hero11 Black is priced at Rs 48,499.