Here's a closer look at the ASUS Zenbook 17 Fold OLED laptop
The ASUS Zenbook 17 Fold features a 17.3-inch foldable OLED screen that folds down to 12.5-inch.
ASUS Zenbook 17 Fold OLED will be powered by the 12th Generation Intel Core i7 processor and backed by the Iris Xe GPU.
It runs on Windows 11 and comes with a detachable Bluetooth keyboard and touchpad.
On the connectivity front, the laptop comes with Wi-Fi 6 and two USB-C Thunderbolt 4 ports. It also supports USB-C charging.
The Zenbook 17 Fold starts from Rs 3,29,000.
