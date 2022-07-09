Asus ROG Strix Scar 17 2022: A Closer Look
Asus ROG Strix Scar 17 2022:
A Closer Look
It has a lot of RGB and new customisation features.
It has a lot of RGB and new customisation features.
The laptops has a good looking display panel.
The laptops has a good looking display panel.
There is per-key RGB on the keyboard of the Strix Scar 17.
There is per-key RGB on the keyboard of the Strix Scar 17.
The laptop is powered by an 12th Gen Intel Core i9 processor.
The laptop is powered by an 12th Gen Intel Core i9 processor.
It comes with an Nvidia RTX 3070 TI GPU.
It comes with an Nvidia RTX 3070 TI GPU.
The Asus ROG Strix Scar 17 comes with no fingerprint scanner and webcam.
The Asus ROG Strix Scar 17 comes with no fingerprint scanner and webcam.
The Asus ROG Strix Scar 17 is priced at Rs. 2,61,990
The Asus ROG Strix Scar 17 is priced at Rs. 2,61,990