At the Consumer Electronics Show 2023, Asus showcased several new ROG gaming laptops, monitors, and PC accessories
Image Credit: Asus
The company added several new products to the ROG Flow, ROG Zephyrus, ROG Strix and TUF Gaming series of laptops and announced new small, mid-tower and super-tower sized desktops.
Asus also gave us a glimpse of the ROG Swift 1440p OLED monitor with a refresh rate of 240Hz, 0.03ms response time and max brightness of 1000 nits.
We also saw products like the ROG Hone Ace and the ROG Harpe Acer gaming mouse pad and mouse, developed in collaboration with AIMLAB.
Coming to keyboards, the ROG Azoth is a mechanical keyboard with a control knob and an OLED display to view system info. It has swappable ROG NX switches which have an actuation force of 49gf.
The Asus ROG 2023 series has several models like the ROG Strix Scar 16/18, ROG Strix G16/18, ROG Strix Scar 17, and the ROG Strix G17.
The new ROG Strix Scar 16/18 (G638/G834) are powered by 13th Gen Intel CPUs and NVIDIA GPUs. These laptops support up to 64GB RAM and 4TB of SSD storage. You also get a mini–LED Nebula HDR display and a 90Wh battery.
With the ROG Strix G16/18 (G614/G814), you get an Intel processor paired to an NVIDIA GPU. They offer up to 32GB of DDR5 RAM and 2TB SSD storage.
Next up is the ROG Strix G17, a gaming laptop powered by the Ryzen 9 CPU and a RTX laptop GPU. It has a QHD resolution display with 240Hz refresh rate.
Under the ROG Zephyrus series, the company will launch the ROG Zephyrus Duo 16, a laptop with 16-inch Nebula display, 240Hz refresh rate and 3ms response time. It comes with a six-speaker unit and a 90Wh battery.
The upcoming ROG Flow Z13 sports a 13-inch Nebula touchscreen with a refresh rate of 165Hz. You can also connect an external XG mobile GPU.
Asus will also launch the TUF Gaming A16 Advantage Edition, powered by an AMD CPU and GPU while the TUF Gaming F15/17 and the TUF Gaming A15/17 will feature an Intel CPU and NVIDIA GPU.
