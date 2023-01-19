Here's a closer look at the recently launched MacBook Pro, Mac Mini and the HomePod 2nd Gen
The updated MacBook Pro lineup is powered by the M2 Pro and M2 Pro Max chip and the Mac Mini 2023 is powered by the new M2 and M2 Pro processors.
Image Credit: Apple
The MacBook Pro 14-inch powered by M2 Pro and M2 Max chips start from Rs 1,99,900 and Rs 3,09,900 respectively.
Image Credit: Apple
Those looking to buy the 16-inch MacBook Pros powered by M2 Pro and M2 Max processors can purchase them from Rs 2,49,900 and Rs 3,49,900.
Image Credit: Indian Express
Mac Mini 2023 M2 and M2 Pro variants start from Rs 59,900 and Rs 1,29,900. The newly launched MacBook Pros and Mac Mini will go on sale from January 24.
Image Credit: Apple
Apple also launched the 2nd generation of HomePod. Powered by the S7 chip, the smart speaker will go on sale for Rs 32,900 from February 3.
Image Credit: Apple
