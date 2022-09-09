Apple iPhone 14: Price in India and other regions

Price of the iPhone 14 Series variants is also much higher in India compared to the US. 

In India, iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro Max is priced at Rs 79,900  and Rs 1,39,900 respectively.

In US, iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro Max is priced at  Rs 63,710.14 and  Rs 87,631.35 respectively.

In UK, iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro Max is priced at  Rs 77,793.58 and  Rs 1,09,863.96 respectively.

In Dubai (UAE), iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro Max is priced at  Rs 73,818.38 and  Rs 1,02,051.35 respectively.

In China, iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro Max is priced at  Rs 68,820.41 and  Rs 1,03,236.35 respectively.

In Hong Kong, iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro Max is priced at  Rs 70,105.57 and  Rs 95,509.82 respectively.