Apple iPhone 14: Price in India and other regions
Price of the iPhone 14 Series variants is also much higher in India compared to the US.
In India, iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro Max is priced at Rs 79,900 and Rs 1,39,900 respectively.
In US, iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro Max is priced at
Rs 63,710.14 and
Rs 87,631.35 respectively.
In
UK
, iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro Max is priced at
Rs 77,793.58 and
Rs 1,09,863.96
respectively.
In
Dubai (UAE)
, iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro Max is priced at
Rs 73,818.38 and
Rs 1,02,051.35
respectively.
In China, iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro Max is priced at
Rs 68,820.41 and
Rs 1,03,236.35
respectively.
In Hong Kong, iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro Max is priced at
Rs 70,105.57 and
Rs 95,509.82
respectively.