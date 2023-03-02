Amazon recently unveiled the 5th Generation Echo Dot

Image Credit: Amazon

The new Echo Dot features an improved speaker that delivers deeper bass and more clear vocals.

Image Credit: Amazon

It also comes with built-in motion detection sensor that automatically turns on smart devices when you enter the room.

Image Credit: Amazon

The smart speaker gets a temperature sensor that can sense the room temperature and turn on or off the AC.

Image Credit: Amazon

Users can also use Echo Dot as a standalone or Bluetooth speaker and it has a dedicated button that lets you turn off the microphone.

Image Credit: Amazon

The 5th generation Echo Dot can be purchased from Amazon for Rs 4,999.

Image Credit: Amazon

