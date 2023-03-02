Amazon recently unveiled the 5th Generation Echo Dot
Image Credit: Amazon
The new Echo Dot features an improved speaker that delivers deeper bass and more clear vocals.
Image Credit: Amazon
It also comes with built-in motion detection sensor that automatically turns on smart devices when you enter the room.
Image Credit: Amazon
The smart speaker gets a temperature sensor that can sense the room temperature and turn on or off the AC.
Image Credit: Amazon
Users can also use Echo Dot as a standalone or Bluetooth speaker and it has a dedicated button that lets you turn off the microphone.
Image Credit: Amazon
The 5th generation Echo Dot can be purchased from Amazon for Rs 4,999.
Image Credit: Amazon
