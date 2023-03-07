Here are some of the best water resistant smartphones you can use this Holi
Image Credit: Indian Express
The iPhone 13 and iPhone 14 offer IP68 resistance, meaning you can submerge them in 6-meter-deep water for 30 minutes. They can be bought for Rs 62,999 and Rs 71,999 respectively.
Image Credit: Indian Express
All phones in the Galaxy S23 series come with IP68 certification. The base variant of the Galaxy S23 starts from Rs 79,999.
Image Credit: Indian Express
For those on a tight budget, the iPhone SE 3rd Gen is one of the best phones under Rs 50,000. IP67 certification ensures that the phone can easily handle water colour splashes and can be purchased for Rs 43,900.
Image Credit: Indian Express
Samsung latest foldable- Z Flip 4 comes with IPX8 water resistance, which means the phone will be fine if you are playing with fresh water. It is available on Amazon for Rs 77,499.
Image Credit: Indian Express
Google Pixel 6a is another pocket friendly phone that comes with IP67 certification. It is selling on Flipkart for Rs 31,999.
