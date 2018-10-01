‘You go to bed in a different mindset’- What is Bazball effect of McCullum? Each and every England player explains

Leach said, "It is very special to be a part of, and that is credit to Stokesy and Baz [McCullum] for setting that up. Under Stokes] it’s really attacking, and I am really enjoying bowling attackingly. Stokesy’s confidence in his decisions but also in us as players – I have never experienced anything like it. I say what about mid-on back and he says nope!”
Anderson said, "There’s been a good vibe. I have enjoyed the positivity. We could have been ‘oh they’ve got a big partnership going, two guys nearing a hundred’ and you could feel down about it. But when the coach sends you home by saying he’s excited, you go to bed in a completely different mindset. I have never been in a dressing room before when we have chased 300 on a pitch that is turning and everyone has been so calm, believing we were going to chase them down. That for me, after 20 years of playing international cricket, I had never seen before
Crawley said, “I’m excited about Brendon McCullum. I love watching him play and I’m going to love working with him as a coach. He might suit me actually, quite a positive coach, He’s obviously a great character in the sport, and I’m looking forward to it.
Broad said, “McCullum looks like a guy who has a cricket brain that is working all the time, he’s thinking how we can change the game. It’s not just praising guys who get a hundred, it’s tiny little things, bits of fielding, momentum changes in the game. He will bring attention to that.It does feel really fresh and exciting in the changing room. It’s a very positive language. It’s very forward-thinking, all about how to move this game forward.
Root said, “The Yorkshireman inside me is still saying ‘dig in, play straight and get behind it’. Then there’s the captain on my shoulder saying ‘be a rock star’. So you’re fighting between the two of them, sometimes.
Foakes said, "I had a few questions and didn’t want to be too indecisive and not know how I am meant to be playing. [McCullum] has been really clear with the doubts I had and it was good for me to be open with him. It has changed the way I look at Test cricket.
Stokes said, “The first chat with Baz [McCullum] was: ‘Yeah we can do it this way – why not?’[about having players assemble just 30 minutes before start instead of lengthy warm-ups]. As long as everyone goes out there at 11am – or 10.30am this last game – and is comfortable in knowing that their preparation has been done in the way they want as individuals to go out and perform, then why wouldn’t you do it like that?