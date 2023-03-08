Images: Instagram

HOLI 2023: Here's how the WPL stars celebrated the festival of Holi with their teammates:

HOLI 2023: RCB skipper Smriti Mandhana poses for a picture after celebrating Holi with teammates ahead of match against GG

HOLI 2023: RCB bowler Megan Schutt playing Holi with teammates

HOLI 2023: Mumbai Indians players play Holi with the team in Mumbai

HOLI 2023: Delhi Capitals bowler Shweta Sehrawat all decked-up in Holi colours

HOLI 2023: DC all-rounder Deepti Sharma enjoys Holi as they celebrate the festival in Mumbai 

HOLI 2023: Tara Norris and Shafali Verma pose for a picture as they celebrate Holi with teammates

