HOLI 2023: Here's how the WPL stars celebrated the festival of Holi with their teammates:
HOLI 2023: RCB skipper Smriti Mandhana poses for a picture after celebrating Holi with teammates ahead of match against GG
HOLI 2023: RCB bowler Megan Schutt playing Holi with teammates
HOLI 2023: Mumbai Indians players play Holi with the team in Mumbai
HOLI 2023: Delhi Capitals bowler Shweta Sehrawat all decked-up in Holi colours
HOLI 2023: DC all-rounder Deepti Sharma enjoys Holi as they celebrate the festival in Mumbai
HOLI 2023: Tara Norris and Shafali Verma pose for a picture as they celebrate Holi with teammates
