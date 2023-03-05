Delhi Capitals beat Royal Challengers Bangalore by 60 runs in Women's Premier League's second match
Images: Twitter/WPL
Shafali Verma and Meg Lanning slammed attacking fifties in the second match of the tournamment
While USA left-arm pace bowler Tara Norris grabbed the first five-wicket haul of WPL
Norris destroyed the RCB lineup, returning figures of 5/29
Powered by Meg Lanning and Shafali Verma, Delhi Capitals posted 223/2 in their 20 overs against RCB
The duo's 162-run partnership ended in an equally dramatic manner, with both getting dismissed in the 15th over
Chasing the mammoth 224, the Smriti Mandhana-led side were restricted to 163 for eight in 20 overs
