Delhi Capitals beat Royal Challengers Bangalore by 60 runs in Women's Premier League's second match

Images: Twitter/WPL

Shafali Verma and Meg Lanning slammed attacking fifties in the second match of the tournamment

While USA left-arm pace bowler Tara Norris grabbed the first five-wicket haul of WPL

Norris destroyed the RCB lineup, returning figures of 5/29

Powered by Meg Lanning and Shafali Verma, Delhi Capitals posted 223/2 in their 20 overs against RCB

The duo's 162-run partnership ended in an equally dramatic manner, with both getting dismissed in the 15th over

Chasing the mammoth 224, the Smriti Mandhana-led side were restricted to 163 for eight in 20 overs

