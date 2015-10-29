World Wrestling Warning
Bajrang Punia, Ravi Dahiya results show India is falling BEHIND in a changing sports
Recently both indian wrestlers faced defeat in world championship
From the last few games wrestLerS are struggling to win medal
The game of Wrestling has undergone many fundamental changes
India still using the outdated approach to coaching and training
Arjun awardee Kripa Shankar Bishnoi said 'we have to work on video analysis from elite level '
Practising in mud and technique are the major concerns for the wrestlers
Indian coaches haven’t warmed up to working alongside foreigners either to learn the latest training methods.