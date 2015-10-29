World Wrestling Warning

Bajrang Punia, Ravi Dahiya results show India is falling BEHIND in a changing sports 

Recently both  indian wrestlers faced defeat in world championship 

From the last few games wrestLerS are struggling to win medal

The game of Wrestling has undergone many fundamental changes

India still using the outdated approach to coaching and training

Arjun awardee Kripa Shankar Bishnoi said 'we have to work on video analysis from elite level '

Practising in mud and technique are the major concerns for the wrestlers

Indian coaches haven’t warmed up to working alongside foreigners either to learn the latest training methods.