Yastika Bhatia's gritty half-century and Sneh Rana's all-round performance powered India to a dominating 110-run win over Bangladesh and kept them in the hunt for a semifinal spot at the ICC Women's World Cup
Opting to bat, India recovered from a mid-innings collapse to post a modest 229 for seven, riding a responsible 80-ball 50 by Bhatia and a late flourish from Rana (27) and Pooja Vastrakar (30).
Defending the total, the spinners, led by Rana (4/30), controlled the proceedings as they struck at regular intervals.
As a result, India bowled out Bangladesh for 119 in 40.3 overs to register their third win of the tournament. The big victory helped India improve their net run-rate (0.768) further.
The Mithali Raj-led side will take on South Africa in its final league match on Sunday.