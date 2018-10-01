World Championships: How faster arm speed is helping Neeraj Chopra throw further

For no fault of his, the javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra has been forced to behave like a student in a race against time. He’s had to rush through a year’s syllabus in about six months.
The extended felicitation post his Olympic gold robbed him of precious time to prepare for the World Championships. Losing weight, regaining athletic fitness, building strength, regaining flexibility, starting throwing drills, and polishing technique must be done step-by-step.
A rushed job is not advisable in an injury-prone sport. Yet Chopra has been able to pass with flying colours. A gold, a silver, a second-place finish in the Diamond League and breaking the national record twice shines on his report card since returning to competition at the Paavo Nurmi Games in June.
Chopra’s biggest strength is his athleticism. He might as well have been a decathlete because he is good at sprinting, jumping and lifting. He is also blessed with elasticity, flexibility and a natural arm speed which has gotten better.