With a bit of luck Rohit and Co. can bring home the trophy: Sunil Gavaskar

Amid the controversy over Mohammed Shami’s non-selection in India’s T20 World Cup squad, the legendary Sunil Gavaskar has backed the team, saying that Rohit Sharma’s troops have the wherewithal to win the Cup.

“I believe that this team, with a bit of luck that every team needs, can bring home the trophy,” Gavaskar told The Indian Express.

The T20 World Cup is commencing from October 16 and on lively Australian pitches, India don’t have serious pace in their ranks except Jasprit Bumrah, who has recovered from a back injury. From that perspective, Shami’s exclusion – he is a stand-by – was even more surprising, given his quality, experience and pace.

Also, this might put the young Arshdeep Singh, picked ahead of the senior fast bowler, under added pressure. Gavaskar, though, refused to go into the selection controversy.

His comment came at a time when a host of former cricketers have been calling out India’s T20 World Cup squad selection, Shami’s omission to be precise.

Shami hasn’t been picked for T20Is since the T20 World Cup last year, although he had a brilliant IPL this season, claiming 20 wickets at an economy rate of eight in 16 games for champions Gujarat Titans.