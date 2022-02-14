Winter Olympics: Arif Khan finishes 45th
Out of the 87 skiers to start the race, only 47 were able to complete both their runs in the tricky conditions. India’s Arif Khan’s maiden Olympic appearance saw him come 45th.
With snow falling sideways on a track that boasts of high elevation levels, a hard, icy surface was blanketed with powdery snow. The result saw skiers’ equipment stumbling against the hard bits of snow and leading to many falls.
Team India skier Arif Khan clocked 1:24.89 in the second run of Men’s Giant Slalom event.
Arif’s first run saw him take a cautious approach. Scheduled to be the 85th skier to get an opportunity to post a time, the lone Indian at the Olympics decided to go far slower than his competition.
Unlike the leaders of the race, who largely stuck to a set racing line and tapped the blue and red gates peppered along the Nanqing circuit with their shoulders at a blistering pace, Arif was content to keep his balance.
Arif finished his first run with a time of 1:22:35 and was at the 53rd spot on the first session of the day.
The second run was delayed due to the weather but began once visibility got clearer. 33 skiers had failed to complete the course on their first attempt.
Arif Khan finishes 46th after second run of Men’s Giant Slalom event.