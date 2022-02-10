Winter Olympics 2022 medal winners
Austrian skier Johannes Strolz won the Olympic gold medal in the Alpine combined race.
Therese Johaug won gold in the 10-kilometer classic race at the Beijing Olympics. It was her second gold of the Games.
Snowboarder Lindsey Jacobellis won Team USA's first gold of the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics in the women's snowboard cross.
Ursa Bogataj of Slovenia and Ren Ziwei of China continue to lead the way among multi-medalists because these two athletes possess two gold medals each.
Ryan Cochran-Siegle won a silver medal in the Men’s Super G Alpine Skiing event, while Jessie Diggins won bronze in the Women’s Sprint Free Cross-Country Skiing event.
Colby Stevenson won silver in Freestyle Skiing in the Men’s Freeski Big Air event.