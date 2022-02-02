Winter Beijing Olympics 2022: All you need to know
The Winter Olympics officially kick off on February 4th and will carry on till February 20th.
The 2022 Winter Olympics are scheduled to include a record 109 events over 15 disciplines in seven sports that will feature approximately 2600+ athletes.
The list of sports and disclipines include Biathlon, Bobsledding, Curling, Ice hockey, Luge, Skating, Skiing.
Arif Khan is the only Indian who has qualified for the Winter Olympics.
He became the first Indian to qualify for two events at the Winter Olympics last month when he qualified for the alpine skiing slalom and the giant slalom event consecutively.
Beijing is the most unlikely city to be the first to host both Summer and Winter Olympics. Of all the Winter Olympic hosts, it has the least tradition in winter sports
The event that is held every four years takes place in countries that have considerably low temperatures and have stable levels of natural ice and snow.