Chasing fourth-innings targets between 275 and 300 are stiff asks in Test cricket, but England devoured them in a manner that would have done many white-ball teams proud.
It has been a June to savour for the England cricket team and its band of long-suffering supporters.
Coming into the three-Test series with one win in their last 17 attempts, one could argue that the only way left was up.
India will face a new England at Edgbaston starting Friday. This England team doesn’t get bundled out in one session; doesn’t retreat in the face of opponents’ aggression.
England have a new captain in Stokes but his predecessor, Root, hasn’t lost his run-scoring mojo.
Last year, England looked defeatists, a batting line-up that got bullied by Bumrah, and when they went Down Under for the Ashes, they were battered by Pat Cummins’s troops.
England have risen from the ashes, under Rob Key, the managing director of the country’s men’s cricket team, who showed the nous to hand over the Test team reins to McCullum, picking him out of the IPL.
England have risen from the ashes, under Rob Key, the managing director of the country’s men’s cricket team, who showed the nous to hand over the Test team reins to McCullum, picking him out of the IPL.