Why hasn’t HS Prannoy won a Super title yet?

There is the small matter of winning on the big days, for HS Prannoy. “I actually believe he’s a big-match player,” insists Anup Sridhar, with whom Prannoy trained for 10-12 weeks in the 2021 autumn before the Bali swing.
The 29-year-old, ranked 21 in the world, isn’t fazed by the big names, as all his scalps, Chen Long, Lin Dan, Chong Wei, Viktor Axelsen, reveal.
Two of Prannoy’s 3 wins came from three setters, 23-21 and 21-19, and another long drawn match is to be expected.
The anti-climax after the big wins has been a recurring theme for Prannoy, since the giant-killing 2017 season. The giant-slayer needs to now hunt the big occasion down.