Why hasn’t HS Prannoy won a Super title yet?

There is the small matter of winning on the big days, for HS Prannoy. “I actually believe he’s a big-match player,” insists Anup Sridhar, with whom Prannoy trained for 10-12 weeks in the 2021 autumn before the Bali swing.

The 29-year-old, ranked 21 in the world, isn’t fazed by the big names, as all his scalps, Chen Long, Lin Dan, Chong Wei, Viktor Axelsen, reveal.

Prannoy will need to keep his head down, and turn up to own the big match days. That he hasn’t won a Super title yet, is both a millstone around the neck and a maze to negotiate in what has been the most consistent phase of his career.

That Kidambi Srikanth, Lakshya Sen and Sai Praneeth have those titles, and someone with arguably equal talent and capability doesn’t, piques the mystery.

Two of Prannoy’s 3 wins came from three setters, 23-21 and 21-19, and another long drawn match is to be expected.

The anti-climax after the big wins has been a recurring theme for Prannoy, since the giant-killing 2017 season. The giant-slayer needs to now hunt the big occasion down.