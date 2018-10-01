Why doesn’t the off spinner R Ashwin bowl offspin more in T20s?

Even though it has triggered mutterings, R Ashwin’s presence in the World T20 squad is one selection where Rohit Sharma and co. have shown a rare consistency. At the start of his tenure, Rohit talked about how he values Ashwin and though he didn’t get to play many games, he is now in.
The mutterings are more interesting and understandable. Best captured by Gautam Gambhir on air during the Asia Cup game against Sri Lanka. Which Ashwin will we see, he pondered, the attacking one or the defending. There is no point if he defends, was Gambhir’s refrain.
And though Gambhir didn’t spell it out, it translates to the big question asked about Ashwin: Why doesn’t the off spinner Ashwin bowl the offspin more in T20s?
It’s a tricky question as it assumes Ashwin’s method won’t yield a wicket in such a scenario. Or that by bowling a slew of off breaks, he can prise out a wicket. When Kuldeep Yadav fired a ball quick, Rohit yelled out from the slips: Agar aisey daalna hai toh, I won’t bowl you (if you want to bowl like this …).” It’s unlikely he will say that to Ashwin when he keeps bowling the carrom ball. But will he, like Sangakkara, think that?
Against Sri Lanka, he bowled more off breaks, but the recent past has thrown up that question. It's a puzzle that didn't present itself as a probability a decade back and yet its winking at us now: as a statement about modern-day cricket, as a reflection of the most quirkiest headspace in a cricketer today, and as a question, whose existence severely tests our understanding of the game as a watcher. It's something Ashwin obviously doesn't ask of himself anymore.
All through IPL, he kept rolling out the carrom balls. Flick, flick, flick. The lengths and lines varied, some spun, some skidded on, some came in, some went out, but largely they were the carrom balls and other variations.