Why doesn’t the off spinner R Ashwin bowl offspin more in T20s?

Why doesn’t the off spinner Ashwin bowl the offspin more in T20s? Against Sri Lanka, he bowled more off breaks, but the recent past has thrown up that question. It’s a puzzle that didn’t present itself as a probability a decade back and yet its winking at us now: as a statement about modern-day cricket, as a reflection of the most quirkiest headspace in a cricketer today, and as a question, whose existence severely tests our understanding of the game as a watcher. It’s something Ashwin obviously doesn’t ask of himself anymore.