Why Deepak Hooda, a T20 natural, has the potential to book a World Cup spot

In Kohli’s absence in the white-ball series in West Indies, Hooda is likely to get a longer run to show if he has the consistency.
He showed his talent in the games he has got so far, and now against a better bowling attack, with a possible spot in the T20 World Cup squad up for grabs, it might well come down to how he performs in the extended series in the Caribbean. It might not be enough to stake a permanent claim, but it’s a golden chance to keep a couple of seniors on their toes, let alone other youngsters. Who knows what can happen if he has a bumper series.
Hooda’s batting style is where the Indian team is heading towards this T20 World Cup. For a country that birthed IPL, Indian batting has been ironically anachronistic.
If Hooda can continue doing what he did, then it can’t hurt his chances. At least, it gives a great opportunity for the Indian think-tank to groom a youngster who seems aware of the format’s needs – like a young Suresh Raina seemed a natural fit in the ODIs and was groomed thus before the 2011 World Cup. Incidentally, after Hooda became the fourth Indian to hit an international T20 ton, Raina would tweet out: ‘welcome to the club’.
Hooda’s backstory has been well-documented on these pages before. In the last season or two, it was about his tiff with Krunal Pandya which resulted in a shift away from Baroda, then a sparkling IPL where a patch-up happened between two, that facilitated a return to Baroda.