Who runs cricket in India? Depends on who your father is
Mahanaaryaman Scindia, son of Union Minister for Civil Aviation Jyotiraditya Scindia
CAB President Avishek Dalmiya took over from his father Late Jagmohan Dalmiya, who was the former CAB and EX-ICC President
pranav amin; Baroda Cricket Association (BCA) president; Father: Chirayu Amin, former BCA president and Ex-interim IPL chairman
Dhanraj Nathwani: Gujarat Cricket Association vice-president; Father: Parimal Nathwani, Ex-GCA vice-president
Arun Dhumal: BCCI treasurer; Brother: Anurag Thakur, Ex-BCCI president & Union I&B and Youth Affairs & Sports min
Jay Shah: BCCI secretary, Former Gujarat Cricket Association joint-secretary. Father: Amit Shah, former GCA president and Union Home Minister
rohan jaitley: President, Delhi and District Cricket Association; son of arun jaitley, ex-ddca president