Who runs cricket in India? Depends on who your father is

Mahanaaryaman Scindia, son of Union Minister for Civil Aviation Jyotiraditya Scindia

CAB President Avishek Dalmiya  took over from his father Late Jagmohan Dalmiya, who was the former CAB and EX-ICC President

pranav amin; Baroda Cricket Association (BCA) president; Father: Chirayu Amin, former BCA president and Ex-interim IPL chairman

Dhanraj Nathwani: Gujarat Cricket Association vice-president; Father: Parimal Nathwani, Ex-GCA vice-president

Arun Dhumal: BCCI treasurer; Brother: Anurag Thakur, Ex-BCCI president & Union I&B and Youth Affairs & Sports min

Jay Shah: BCCI secretary, Former Gujarat Cricket Association joint-secretary. Father: Amit Shah, former GCA president and Union Home Minister

rohan jaitley: President, Delhi and District Cricket Association; son of arun jaitley, ex-ddca president 