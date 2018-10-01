United manager Erik ten Hag needed to make a statement against Liverpool and that was exactly what he got from his players

The performance against Liverpool was as resolute a rearguard they had produced in recent times.

Marshalling them was Rafael Varane, who deservedly started at the expense of the forlorn Harry Maguire.

The Jadon Sancho goal could change the mood and morale.

Marcus Rashford ratcheted up the pace and troubled the Liverpool defenders

David de Gea between the posts, had an exceptional game

Cristiano Ronaldo was benched by Ten Hag

Mohamed Salah scored the consolation goal for Liverpool