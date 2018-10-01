We forcefully played in wet conditions: Harmanpreet Kaur

“We were not able to get the runs we were expecting. I just feel we forcefully played because conditions were not 100 percent fit to play,” Harmanpreet said after the match.
However, the Indian skipper backed her teammates and added that despite the wet conditions which could have resulted in injuries anytime, everyone in the team continued to give their best.
“Still I am happy the way girls put the effort because when there are chances to get injured but they are ready to play. “That’s what you need to have team-mates in the team (for) who can score in whatever conditions and I am happy the way we put our efforts,” she further said.
India also ended up losing a key member of the side when Radha Yadav’s diving effort in the second over of England’s chase resulted in a shoulder injury and the latter left the field in pain.