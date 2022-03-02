Virat Kohli’s 100th Test: A look at his journey in whites so far
Virat Kohli has come a long way as a Test cricketer since his debut in 2011 against West Indies.
Having donned the white jersey in 99 Test matches, Kohli has scored 7962 runs at a stellar average of 50.39.
Kohli led the Indian team in 68 Tests and won 40 matches. He has a wholesome win percentage of 58.82%.
In the first 10 years of Test cricket, nobody has amassed as many centuries as Kohli did.
Kohli’s most successful year was 2016 when he hammered 1215 runs in 12 Tests.
Kohli’s record of 20 Test centuries as skipper is the second-most for any player.
Kohli-led Indian team have won 24 Test matches at home.