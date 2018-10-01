MIKE TYSON WAS RECORDED ON VIDEO PUNCHING A FELLOW FIRST-CLASS PASSENGER
video shows Tyson leaning over the back of his seat repeatedly striking the unidentified man
Tyson's punches to the unidentified man's head drew blood on the plane
Before the incident, the man is seen standing over Tyson's seat, waving his arms
Tyson became the youngest heavyweight champion in history in 1987 at age 20.
During his career he had 50 wins, 44 of them by knockout.
Tyson was briefly barred from boxing after infamously biting off part of Evander Holyfield’s ear during a fight in 1997.