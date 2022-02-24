Man United score late to salvage 1-1 draw with Atletico
Atletico Madrid got nearly everything it wanted against Manchester United in the Champions League on Wednesday _ except for the win.
Atletico kept old foe Cristiano Ronaldo in check and got a stellar performance from his Portugal teammate Joao Felix
Felix _ once touted as the next Ronaldo _ was the most dangerous forward and put the hosts ahead with a diving header seven minutes into the match
Anthony Elanga equalized in the 80th
“I think it was my first touch,” said Elanga, who became United’s youngest-ever scorer in the knockout stage at 19 years, 302 days. “I’ve dreamt of moments like this, scoring in the Champions League against a top team like Atletico Madrid.“
Atletico was in control during most of the match at the Wanda Metropolitano and twice hit the crossbar, including with an 86th-minute shot by Antoine Griezmann.
The return leg will be on March 15 in England.