Raj Baba bagged 5 for 31 with the ball and scored a valuable 35 with the bat
India defeated England by 4 wickets to secure their fifth U-19 World Cup title
Nishant Sindhu remained unbeaten on 50 and steered India to an incredible win
India's wicketkeeper-batter Dinesh bana finished the match with 2 sixes
England's James Rew scored a feisty 95 and put on 93 runs for the 8th wicket with James Sales
India's Raj Angad Bawa was adjudged player of the match for his brilliant all-round display
South Africa's Dewald Brevis is the ICC Under 19 Men's Cricket World Cup Player of the Tournament