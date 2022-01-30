India beat Bangladesh to set up semi-final clash with Australia
India set up an ICC Under 19 Men’s Cricket World Cup 2022 semi-final clash with Australia after knocking out defending champions Bangladesh.
In a repeat of the 2020 Final, India bowled first and dismissed Bangladesh for 111 at the Coolidge Cricket Ground in Antigua and Barbuda before their batters chased down the modest target for the loss of five wickets.
India have a remarkably strong record in ICC Under 19 Men’s Cricket World Cup quarter-finals, with this their seventh win in nine matches – and they had their bowlers to thank.
Bangladesh struggled to get a foothold in the match and slipped to 56 for seven, before Meherob Hasan came in and hit six boundaries in a crucial 30.
India hoped for a comfortable run chase but they got off to a bad start when Bangladesh bowler Tanzim Hasan Sakib removed opener Harnoor Singh for a duck.
Angkrish Raghuvanshi (44) and Shaik Rasheed (26) put on 70 for the second wicket to seemingly secure victory, but Bangladesh threatened a late comeback.
Captain Yash Dhull came to the crease and hit four boundaries to calm the nerves, around Ripon dismissing Raj Bawa to take his final figures to four for 31, before Kaushal Tambe heaved a six into the stands to seal victory with 115 balls remaining.