U-19 cricketers who could not make Indian team
Ajitesh Argal (2008): 19 games for Baroda since 2008-09. Now, an income-tax officer, Ahmedabad
Sukhvinder Tinku (1988): One game for Punjab in 1988-89. Now, runs a cricket academy in Mohali
Nikhil Rathod (2004): 19 games for Saurashtra from 2003-04 to 2009-10. Now, officer, Central Railway, Mumbai
Ravikant Singh (2012): 2 games for Bengal since 2012-13. Now plays for Bhawanipore Club, CAB 1st division league, Kolkata
Perry Goyal (2008): Managing his family real estate business, including a hotel chain started by his father Radhey Shyam Goyal.
Gaurav Dhiman (2004,2006): Has been playing in first-division in Karnataka
Kamal Passi (2012): Played two first-class and one List A game for Services in 2015-16 before returning to Punjab.