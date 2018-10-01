Trevor Bayliss replaces Anil Kumble as Punjab Kings head coach

Indian Premier League franchise Punjab Kings have appointed Trevor Bayliss as the new head coach for the next season. The 59-year-old has replaced Anil Kumble for the role.
“I’m honoured to be given the Head Coach’s role with the Punjab Kings,” Bayliss said in a statement released by the franchise earlier on Friday, September 16. “A foundation franchise with an appetite for success. I look forward to working with a talented squad of players determined to compete for silverware.”
Bayliss was the Kolkata Knight Riders coach during their two title winning seasons in 2012 and 2014. He also guided Sydney Sixers to a BBL title and then coached England to a home World Cup win in 2019.
More recently the Australia headed the Sunrisers Hyderabad dressing room for the 2020 and 2021 season.
At the time of his joining, Kumble was the fifth coach Kings had appointed in five seasons after Sanjay Bangar (2014-16), Virender Sehwag (2017), Brad Hodge (2018) and Mike Hesson (2019).