Transfer Deadline Day 2022: Notable January signings
MOST EXPENSIVE Transfers
Dusan Vlahovic
Ferran Torres
Luis Diaz
Juventus was the top spender of the window, plunking down $90 million to acquire Fiorentina striker Dusan Vlahovic who has been setting goalscoring records over in Italy.
Barcelona deals
The window opened with Barcelona signing Ferran Torres from Manchester City and they finish it wrapping up a deal for Adama Traore, while also looking to sign Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang on loan from Arsenal.
Dele Alli to Everton
Dele Alli has joined Everton on a two-and-a-half-year deal as he looks to reignite his stalling career. Alli leaves Tottenham after seven years. Meanwhile, Manchester United sent Donny van de Beek on loan to Everton
Luis Diaz to Liverpool
Liverpool have signed winger Luis Diaz from Porto for an initial fee of £37m. The 25-year-old has signed a five-and-a-half-year contract with the Premier League side and will wear the number 23 shirt.
Dembele stays
Of course, not every rumored deal went through. In the case of Barcelona's Ousmane Dembele, there apparently wasn't another team that wanted him badly enough in January with the player set to be out of contract in June.