A look of a man who seemingly feels he has been cooked, done in, and trapped by a fateful turn of events.
Even if he scores a brace of fifties from here on, the time has come for the national selectors to contemplate a halt on Kohli’s T20I career.
Going by his recent decisions on captaincy, it won’t be a surprise if he himself pulls the plug on this format after the IPL, but in case he doesn’t, the selectors would do well to take that call.
Former head coach Ravi Shastri, a mentor he trusts, has already said that Kohli needs a break for sure to prolong his career, and the selectors will do well to read between the lines.
The fact that Kohli opened in the game against Rajasthan Royals might be good for Royal Challengers Bangalore in the coming days if he succeeds, but India certainly doesn’t need Kohli the opener.
Even at his best, Kohli’s T20 blueprint is a touch anachronistic which still can be valuable in some other team; not India, though.