The Ghost Rider

There’s no dearth of teachers wanting to teach Saina Nehwal a lesson. A federation that she doesn’t vivaciously correspond with, senior citizens of the sport and of administration she doesn’t kowtow to, fellow players she’s always remained aloof as that’s her core nature, fans who crinkle their noses at her selfie-posting indulgence and detractors who are annoyed by her confounding political immersions.
The celebratory comeback from down in the dumps has come and gone – with the World Championship bronze in 2017 and Asian Games medal in 2018. Now she’s expected to wither away and make way for younger talent, fresher legs.
The small problem is she still digs a good scrap in badminton – the only thing she’s monkishly known – and traverses the globe, searching for that return to winning over Top Tenners.
Why the world could possibly have a problem with that, is a question that boggles her – given she’s the one putting in the quiet hours in rehab, strapping on tape on her knees like a child’s wall scribbles and then stepping on the court to toy around – in the few points she can – with the new Chinese and Japanese.
The old Chinese and Japanese – her contemporaries, are a few seasons into their retirement. But Saina Nehwal refuses to go away gently into the night. Even after she’s told in the bluntest terms, the country doesn’t need her services at the Commonwealth Games.