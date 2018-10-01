Tears for father, thigh-slap for the singer Sidhu Moosewala

An emotional Sarfaraz Khan struggled to hold his tears after his hundred when suddenly he roared, slapped his thigh and lifted his index finger to the skies. The tears were for his father, the GodFather in his life; the thigh-pump was for the late Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala.
It’s as if Sarfraz had invoked the famous Moosewala song called 295, whose lyrics runs thus: “Bhavein Aukhi Hoyi Ae Crowd Tere Te/ Bolde Ne Aivein Saale Loud Tere Te/ Par Ik Gall Rakhi Yaad Puttra/ Aaha Bapu Tera Bada Aa Proud Tere Te”
The meaning could not fit Sarfraz’s life any better. “Even if the crowd is angry at you/ They shout it loudly at you/ But one thing you remember son/ That your father is very proud of you.”