Del Potro loses on comeback as retirement looms
Del Potro was eliminated by compatriot and friend Federico Delbonis in an emotional match in Buenos Aires
It was was Del Potro’s first match since fracturing his kneecap in June 2019 at Queen’s in London
Former World No 3 is still struggling with his knee and is unsure if he will step on a tennis court again
Juan Martin Del Potro had defeated Roger Federer in the 2009 US Open final
Del Potro has also won the 2016 Davis Cup and is a silver medallist at the Rio de Janeiro Olympic Games
Del Ppotro said his knee troubles had left him 'living a nightmare' with four surgeries
When asked after the game if he could manage the Rio Open next week, a tearful del Potro was unclear