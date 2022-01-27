Meet Faisal Ali Dar, Kashmir’s first Padma awardee in sport
Faisal Ali Dar is a 33-year-old martial arts coach who is determined to ensure that the Padma recognition is only a pitstop in his long journey.
As the Dar family celebrated the accolade, and calls started pouring in from his trainees and coaches from the nine centres he runs in Jammu and Kashmir, he got emotional about the honour.
“It’s a big honour. My four-year-old son learnt to say Padma Shri last night. It’s a matter of pride for me, Kashmir and the whole country,” the man from Bandipora said.
A young Dar would often train in martial arts with other kids at a local park. He would often ask his father for money to rent Bruce Lee and Jackie Chan movies, and imitate the scenes with his friends.
While Dar had started the Ali Sports Academy in 2008 to train local kids in Bandipora, he would also work in apple orchards and fit TV dishes in the locality to earn money, apart from helping his father at his electronic repair shop.
Dar would charge each trainee Rs 50. As their number increased, he would also think about starting training centres in other districts of Kashmir.
“Seeing my trainees win medals for India at the 2026 Asian Games is my dream," said Dar.