Stirred by a hot exchange with Kohli, Bairstow turns aggressive to reach his fifty

Virat Kohli vs Jonny Bairstow started on the evening of day 2. Bairstow, who starred in two great chases against New Zealand with fiery knocks, was playing within himself. Some good old tuk-tuk cricket.
On the field, Kohli would start chirping. At one point, in the crossover of the overs, he shouted out, “A bit faster than Southee, eh?”. At the end of the second day’s play Kohli had walked away, with his hands over Bairstow’s shoulder and he was laughing away at some time.
Day 3 began with Bairstow adopting similar conservatism as day 2. Kohli began to find his voice again. Bairstow found his lungs too. Both went verbally against each other. Bairstow signalling with his gloved fingers about how Kohli was yapping away.
That was the moment things began to turn England’s way. Bairstow kept up his aggression and the ball began to disappear over fielders’ heads.