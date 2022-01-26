Stefanos Tsitsipas advances to last four of the Australian Open
Stefanos Tsitsipas maintained his perfect record in Grand Slam quarterfinals, beating No. 11-seeded Jannick Sinner 6-3, 6-4, 6-2 Wednesday to reach the last four of the Australian Open.
The 23-year-old, No. 4-ranked Tsitsipas improved to 5-0 at this stage of a major. It’s the semifinals he’s yet to master, winning just one — at Roland Garros last year — from four so far.
Tsitsipas didn’t face a break point and converted all four he got on Sinner’s serve in the match that lasted just over two hours, considerably less than his five-set fourth-round win over Taylor Fritz.
The only real delay came from a weather disruption, when a late afternoon storm meant the roof over Rod Laver Arena had to be closed when the Greek star was already up a set and a break.
“I knew I was heading toward the right direction,” Tsitsipas said.
He also said, “The conditions might have changed a little bit after the roof was closed — slightly faster, not as bouncy as before. I tried to adapt to the new conditions, and it just worked.”
Dozens of ball kids and staff used towels to soak up water on the court in the 15-minute break.