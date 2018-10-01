Sri Lanka beat India by six wickets in their Asia Cup Super 4 match
Sri Lanka chased down a target of 174 with one ball to spare.
Kusal Mendis top-scored with 57 while his opening partner Pathum Nissanka contributed 52
Dasun Shanaka and Bhanuka Rajapaksa brought the chase home
For India, Yuzvendra Chahal took three wickets for 34 runs while Ravichandran Ashwin got one.
Rohit Sharma top-scored with a 72 off 41 balls after India were sent to bat first
Virat Kohli, meanwhile, had to depart after scoring a duck